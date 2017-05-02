05/02/17: Mixing business with liberal arts

With a weak GDP report last month and a "meh" April jobs report, how will the U.S. economy end up faring in the second quarter? David Kelley, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, gives us his optimistic take on what's in store. Afterwards, we'll talk about the decision from Angie's List to be purchased by an outfit called IAC, and then explore a new effort to incorporate liberal arts courses into business programs.