04/26/2017: Is hacktivism a force for good...or chaos?

Alphabet's self-driving car unit, Waymo, will now expand its operations in Phoenix, Arizona — a city where Uber has also tested its autonomous vehicles. Why Phoenix? Well, it's in a state that appears friendlier than others to self-driving technology, and there's a growing tech scene going on there. Brian Sherman, a senior vice president at Arizona Commerce, shares what exactly his organization is doing to support innovation in the region. Afterwards, we'll chat with Hector Monsegeur, co-founder of the hacking group LulzSec, about the value of hacktivism whether he considers LulzSec to have been a hacktivist organization.