04/20/2017: The evolution of the show 'Archer'

This week, we've been looking at communities all over the country that are trying to become the next big tech hub. What's one region waiting for talent to come to town? Philadelphia. Archna Sahay, the director of entrepreneurial investment for the city, joined us to talk about whether there's enough venture capital to go around. Afterwards, we'll look at how the animated FXX sitcom "Archer" came of age along with the internet. Amber Nash, the actress who voices Pam Poovey, and Brian Fordney, the show's technical director, stopped by talk about the show's evolution and a new "Archer" app viewers can use while watching the series.