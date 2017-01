Trump's pick for Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, could be a gain for for-profit higher education. She may not enforce "gainful employment" rules, which would affect programs that make pull in money from federal financial aid, but whose graduates can't pay off their student loans. After we look at these regulations, we'll explore how "rules of law" can influence a country's stock market, and then talk about how the biggest makers of diabetes treatments may be engaging in price fixing.