01/27/2017: Trump's busy week and a Brexit update

By Marketplace 12 hours ago
  • GettyImages-625288916_0.jpg
    Back in June, the majority of St. Helens' citizens voted to leave the EU. Do they still feel the same now?
We're looking over a shifting policy landscape this week: first, Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains who our federal workforce is and what a hiring freeze means for them. Then, Dan Gorenstein explains the latest news with the Affordable Care Act. Lizzie checks in with the executive chair of the St. Helens' council to find out how their economy is dealing with Brexit. Plus, Rachel Bloom, star of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," takes the Marketplace Quiz, and we go long and short on the week's news.