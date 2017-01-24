Walls and fences aren't the only things dividing the U.S. and Mexico. Marketplace's Kimberly Adams — reporting from Nogales, Mexico — examines the low-and high-tech barriers that exist between the two countries. Afterwards, we'll look at the conversation surrounding private photos in the digital age. Dozens of states now have laws that make it a crime to publicly disclose someone's intimate image without his or her consent.
01/24/17: Intimate images in the digital age
By Marketplace • 10 hours ago