The Trump administration may institute a repatriation holiday, which would reduce the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35 to 10 percent for a temporary stretch. U.S. corporations have profits parked overseas to avoid the current rate. Harvard professor Fritz Foley looks at whether bringing them over here would help the economy. Afterwards, we'll talk with Univision's Leon Krauze about how immigrants are preparing for Trump's presidency.
01/20/2017: The flow of money across borders
By Marketplace • 10 hours ago