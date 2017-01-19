01/19/2017: Live from Erie, Pennsylvania

The story of Erie, Pennsylvania — a manufacturing town that's lost hundreds of jobs and is looking for President-elect Donald Trump to bring them back — is the story of the 2016 election. Erie County went red for the first time in decades, and now its residents are anxiously waiting to see what Trump's campaign promises look like in action. To kick off our yearlong reporting project "The Big Promise," we're recording the whole show live from a brewery in Erie. We talk to small business owners, an economist, a union leader, an immigrant and one of the folks tasked with resettling refugees here.