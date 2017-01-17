When Obama was first sworn in, some were worried about allowing him to keep his BlackBerry. Eight years later, he's cemented his status as a pretty tech-forward president. As his second term ends, we'll look back at the role of technology in his administration. Next, we'll chat with Gray Space co-founder Matthew Hoffman about the influence of virtual reality on the architecture industry.
01/17/17: It began with a BlackBerry
By Marketplace • 10 hours ago
