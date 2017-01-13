The Justice Department announced that it would phase out the use of private prisons. But the Georgia town of McRae-Helena has staked its future on these facilities. We've visited the region to see how residents feel about their presence. And in Trump-related news, we'll look at some of the cabinet picks who have yet to be scheduled for confirmation hearings, and discuss what the future might look like for big banks during his tenure.
01/13/2017: When a private prison is in your backyard
By Marketplace • 10 hours ago