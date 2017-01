President-elect Trump has tapped his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to become a senior White House adviser. But Lyndon B. Johnson signed a federal anti-nepotism law back in the '60s. Will it prevent Kushner from nabbing the position? Historian Joshua Zeitz breaks down how the law came about and whether it contains any loopholes. Next, we'll look at the limited-edition sneaker market, where sellers can make thousands in just weeks.