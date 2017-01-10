Confirmation hearings for Trump's cabinet picks are beginning — and the tech world is watching. As Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions goes in front of the Judiciary Committee today, Silicon Valley will see whether he could be an ally or opponent. Politico's Tony Romm breaks down why Sessions is relevant to their interests. Plus: a conversation with Flatiron's VP of career services about the coding academy's plan to award new scholarships to women.
01/10/17: Friend or foe?
By Marketplace • 10 hours ago