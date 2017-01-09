The Senate is set to hold hearings for at least seven of Trump's nominees to his cabinet. But some nominees may not have submitted their ethics paperwork, and the Independent Office of Government Ethics says it hasn't been able to finish some of its vetting. We'll look at what lies ahead for these confirmation hearings. Next, we'll explore the future of bank stocks and then report on New Jersey's decision to eliminate cash bail.
01/09/17: Unfinished vetting
By David Brancaccio • 10 hours ago
The Senate is set to hold hearings for at least seven of Trump's nominees to his cabinet. But some nominees may not have submitted their ethics paperwork, and the Independent Office of Government Ethics says it hasn't been able to finish some of its vetting. We'll look at what lies ahead for these confirmation hearings. Next, we'll explore the future of bank stocks and then report on New Jersey's decision to eliminate cash bail.