Portara Ensemble will look beyond Christmas in its concert this week, with choral music about Advent and the deep night of Winter. The full program starts at 7pm Friday evening at Brentwood's Church of the Good Shepherd, and again at 7pm Saturday night at Christ the King Church in Nashville. Artistic director Jason Shelton, pianist Horacio Guendulain and a portion of the choir gave us a taste of the music to come in Studio C.
Set List:
traditional chant: Veni, Veni Emmanuel
15th century carol: Nova! Nova!