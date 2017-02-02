Hear the radio version of this story.
Editor's note: This end of this story has been corrected to explain that country-of-origin information is collected by Metro police at the time of arrest, but is not gathered into reports.
One of President Donald Trump’s executive orders threatens to withdraw federal funding from so-called “sanctuary cities” — places that are explicitly welcoming to immigrants and refugees, and where officials often refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.
Nashville isn’t a sanctuary city. But leaders have adopted several immigrant-assistance policies, and they're hearing mounting pressure from activists to move in that direction.