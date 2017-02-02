refugees Tennessee
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Beyond The Rallies, Where Do Tennesseans Stand On Immigration, Refugees And Border Control?

Rallies in support of immigrants and refugees have been frequent lately . Yet across Tennessee, a large share of residents — perhaps less demonstrative — have mixed feelings.

Read More
Tennessee Reconnect / via Facebook

In Quest To Get Adults To Finish Degrees, Tennessee Officials Say Cost Is Just Half The Problem

Tennessee college students photo
TN Photo Services

What New Tennessee Promise Data Says About How Free Community College Is Working

GM Hails Spring Hill Investment As White House Scrutinizes Jobs Announcements

By 3 hours ago
General Motors

General Motors said Friday it will begin making Acadia SUVs with right-hand steering wheels in Spring Hill. Specifically, the vehicles will be exported to Australia. It's a relatively small announcement. But it comes at a time when the White House is scrutinizing manufacturers and where they decide to invest.

In Quest To Get Adults To Finish Degrees, Tennessee Officials Say Cost Is Just Half The Problem

By 13 hours ago
Tennessee Reconnect / via Facebook

Time and money.

Two things that, for most working Tennesseans, there's never enough of.

Tony Kinkel, the president of Motlow State Community College, says it's hard to decide which is the bigger hurdle.

Beyond The Rallies, Where Do Tennesseans Stand On Immigration, Refugees And Border Control?

By 14 hours ago
refugees Tennessee
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Rallies in support of immigrants and refugees have been frequent lately. Yet across Tennessee, a large share of residents — perhaps less demonstrative — have mixed feelings.

What New Tennessee Promise Data Says About How Free Community College Is Working

By 20 hours ago
Tennessee college students photo
TN Photo Services

More students are staying in school under Tennessee's free community college program, according to new data from the state.

In the fall, 58 percent of Tennessee Promise students enrolled for a second year of community college, compared to 42 percent of students outside the program. 

'At This Age, This Is Who I Am': The Gospel According To CeCe Winans

By Feb 2, 2017

Metro Officer Dies While Trying To Stop Apparent Suicide Attempt

By Feb 2, 2017
Metro Nashville Police Department

44-year-old Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw died this morning trying to stop a woman from committing suicide.

Nashville Isn’t A ‘Sanctuary City.’ So What Does That Mean?

By Feb 2, 2017
Nashville sanctuary city
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Editor's note: This end of this story has been corrected to explain that country-of-origin information is collected by Metro police at the time of arrest, but is not gathered into reports.   

One of President Donald Trump’s executive orders threatens to withdraw federal funding from so-called “sanctuary cities” — places that are explicitly welcoming to immigrants and refugees, and where officials often refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

Nashville isn’t a sanctuary city. But leaders have adopted several immigrant-assistance policies, and they're hearing mounting pressure from activists to move in that direction.

Heated Pro-Refugee Rally In Murfreesboro Exposes Divided Community

By Feb 2, 2017
Blake Farmer / WPLN

As Harley Davidsons roared in the distance, Pat Dunn of Murfreesboro held back tears of joy.

"Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord," she repeated. "We have a president, and people need to get behind him and unify this country and not go ahead and do what they're doing."

Tennessee Lawmaker Suggests Stamping Many Immigrant Driver's Licenses As 'ALIEN'

By Feb 1, 2017
TN Department of Safety and Homeland Security

A Tennessee lawmaker is proposing to highlight newcomers' immigration status by potentially stamping the word "ALIEN" on their driver's licenses.

Opponents say that would invite discrimination and discourage investment by foreign companies

Republicans In The Tennessee House Present An Alternative To Gas Tax Hike

By Feb 1, 2017
Chas Sisk / WPLN

The road before Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal just got significantly bumpier.

An East Tennessee lawmaker has put together an alternative to Gov. Bill Haslam's plan to pay for road construction by raising the gas tax, and it's drawing support from some of the most important Republicans in the state House of Representatives.

Pages

Indivisible

Indivisible: A Special Call-In Show During President Trump's First 100 Days

Listen and be part of the conversation: Monday - Thursday at 7 p.m. on 90.3 WPLN-FM

Program Website

The Latest from Classical 91.1

These Seven Black Composers Made Classical Music History

By Feb 1, 2017

Black musicians have been making their mark on classical music for centuries, even if they haven't always been afforded the spotlight they deserve. As Black History Month begins, here's a look back at a few of the black composers who made significant contributions to the genre. 

Live in Studio C: Blakemore Trio

By Jan 31, 2017
Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

The Blakemore Trio is preparing to go on the road. The ensemble, made up of faculty from Vanderbilt's Blair School of Music, will soon go on a tour of California, with performances in San Diego, Los Angeles and Desert Springs. In Studio C, pianist Amy Dorfmann, violinist Carolyn Huebl and Felix Wang shared a taste of the program they'll be taking to the West Coast.

Nashville Symphony Announces 2017-18 Season

By Jan 30, 2017
Mickey Dobo / Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony's next season offers quite a bit of familiar music — like Beethoven's Fifth, Verdi's Requiem, Stravinksy's Firebird and Also Sprach Tharathustra. Those warhorses are balanced out by new music from contemporary composers, including one world premiere. 

More in Classical

Tell Us Your Stories

Neighbors, a podcast from Nashville Public Radio, is looking for podcast episode submissions: stories that ignite, challenge and entertain.

Learn more