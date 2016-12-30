Music Writers Answer The Question — What Did Nashville Sound Like in 2016?

As music journalists are compiling their top tens and best of's, we asked a small group of Nashville writers to define the sound of the city's music scene over the last year.

Jim Nix / via Flickr

By Dec 30, 2016
Jim Nix / via Flickr

This year Nashville has seen a tidal wave of apartments being built and coming up for rent. And experts say the market is starting to get water-logged. 

Longtime apartment developer Marty Heflin says Nashville’s hit the peak of its apartment building boom.

By Dec 30, 2016
The old Tennessee State Prison, also known as “The Castle,” has drawn a lot of attention this year. There’s been talk of redeveloping the largely dormant site along the Cumberland River. And with the blessing of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, a flying drone video documented the property extensively.

But it was in a different medium, back in 1933, that the prison produced some little-known musical recordings.

How Opryland Plans To Feed Two Hungry College Football Teams For The Music City Bowl

By Dec 29, 2016
Prayitno via Flickr

The football teams from the University of Tennessee and the University of Nebraska are in Nashville prepping for Friday's Music City Bowl. And even though they're competitors, they're staying in the same hotel.

It's a unique undertaking for the Gaylord Opryland Resort, which not only houses them but also has to figure out how to feed two high-powered football programs. 

After 6 Years, Nashville Finally Shows Progress On An Urgent Stretch Of Sidewalk

By Dec 29, 2016
Harding Place sidewalk Nashville
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

An area of South Nashville that has been known as a deadly corridor for pedestrians is finally seeing progress on a lengthy sidewalk project.

Flu Season Arrives In Middle Tennessee With A Sudden Spike In Hospitalizations

By Dec 28, 2016
TN Photo Services

It had been a quiet season for the flu in Middle Tennessee until Tuesday. Then, by midday on Wednesday, 60 people had been hospitalized with laboratory confirmed cases of influenza, meaning scores more are sick, just not so ill that they go to the hospital.

'This Thing Called Country Music': Tradition And Crossover In 2016

By Dec 28, 2016

For Future Tennessee Wine (Or Kimchi) Producers, MTSU Launches Degree In Fermentation Science

By Dec 28, 2016
Courtesy of MTSU

Middle Tennessee State University says its newest degree program will allow students to tap into a growing industry in the state: fermented food and drink.

Forecaster Who Claims He Called The Housing Bubble Says Nashville Home Sales Are Peachy Until 2020

By Dec 28, 2016
DavidDubov / Flickr

Home sales in Nashville have surged in recent years. The median price for a single family home is up by nearly half since 2012.

Most realtors and analysts don’t see the market slowing down anytime soon. But we talked to one who says he can predict the exact month that will happen.

Neighbors: A Musical Recovery

By Dec 27, 2016

The season 3 finale is a little different. It is a personal story of Jakob’s told by taking a musical journey all around Nashville. Together, you will experience an Irish session, an Indian jam in a Mexican restaurant, a Jewish musical Shabbat, Beer and Hymns, and sacred harp singing.

Live in Studio C: Carol McClure and Clara Warford, harp

By Dec 22, 2016
Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

Nashville harpist and teacher Carol McClure's fine album of Christmas favorites is often heard on Classical 91.1 during December. She brought student Clara Warford in to Studio C to give us a live performance of music spanning this month of holidays and feast days.

Live in Studio C: Brass Arts Quintet

By Dec 16, 2016

The Brass Arts Quintet is a faculty ensemble at a university known for its stellar brass program, Tennessee Tech. The group brought us selections from their annual holiday concert, including several of the members' own arrangements of Christmas classics. Raquel Rodriguez and Chris McCormick play trumpet. Greg Danner is on French horn. The trombonist is Joshua Hauser, and Jesse Chavez plays tuba.

Live in Studio C: Portara Ensemble

By Dec 9, 2016
Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

Portara Ensemble will look beyond Christmas in its concert this week, with choral music about Advent and the deep night of Winter. The full program starts at 7pm Friday evening at Brentwood's Church of the Good Shepherd, and again at 7pm Saturday night at Christ the King Church in Nashville. Artistic director Jason Shelton, pianist Horacio Guendulain and a portion of the choir gave us a taste of the music to come in Studio C.

Set List:

traditional chant: Veni, Veni Emmanuel

15th century carol: Nova! Nova!

